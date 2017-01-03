Time Change New school hours begin for Pearland ISD

The Pearland ISD Board of Trustees has approved a district calendar change that ends the 2016-17 school year before Memorial Day.

At their Nov. 15 meeting, trustees added five minutes to the school day for all grade levels in the second semester.

With the slightly-lengthened school day, all Pearland ISD students will finish the school year Friday, May 26, and seniors will graduate the same day at NRG Stadium.

Beginning Jan. 3, school hours for the second semester of 2016-17 will change to. . .

Elementary Schools: 8 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

8 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. Middle/Junior High Schools: 8:35 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

8:35 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. High Schools: 7:15 a.m. – 2:25 p.m.

7:15 a.m. – 2:25 p.m. PACE Center: 8:40 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

For the revised 2016-17 Pearland ISD calendar, visit www.pearlandisd.org/domain/544.