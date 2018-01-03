The Houston Fire Department Receives 4 New Pumper Trucks and Flood Response Vehicles

The Houston Fire Department has been struggling with an aging fleet for several years. Here soon the department will have some relief with frontline apparatuses with the introduction of four new pumpers. Four of those pumpers were delivered today and displayed at city hall. Four more pumpers will be delivered in March. The accelerated arrival is due to the Mayor’s approval to use cooperative purchasing, aggressive action by Chief Procurement Officer Jerry Adams and the City’s Strategic Purchasing Division; and the HFD’s Resource Management Division’s strategic oversight.

Training for the new apparatuses is scheduled for the beginning of January. Following the training these apparatuses are to be assigned to Station 46, 28, 51 and 67. The decision of assignment was based on call volume, age of current apparatus and annual maintenance cost.

The four apparatuses arriving this month are Spartan Pumpers and are the standard for fire departments nationwide.

In addition to the new apparatuses, HFD has acquired an additional two High Water Vehicles, similar to the one assigned to station 5 purchased by CM Stardig. These two Highwater Vehicles were purchase by private donations from KBR and Civic Entertainment group. Following training one will be assigned to fire station 57 the other is still to be determined. Recently, HFD was notified that Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation just awarded a grant for the purchase of a 4th Highwater Vehicle.

The goal is to have eight High Water Vehicles assigned to HFD. One assigned to each of the 4 quadrants of the city, one in Kingwood, one in Clear Lake, and two in historically flood prone areas.

Most recently, Fire Chief Sam Peña made a data-driven presentation to Council for flood response vehicles and training. The Mayor answered by approving over a million dollars towards flood response vehicle purchases specifically for HFD and gave additional funding for flood response training.