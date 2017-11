Tam Tran, Resident of Sugar Land, found safe

A Sugar Land man with Down syndrome who was reported missing has been found safe.

Tam Tran, 39, was last seen on foot in the 12200 block of Ashford Park Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tran was located by a Houston resident in the area of Beechnut Street and Boone Road about 10:30 Tuesday night.

He was taken to his home by Houston police about 11:30 p.m.