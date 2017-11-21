City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department Thanksgiving Day Schedule

HOUSTON – Thursday, November 23, 2017 (Thanksgiving Day)

CITY HOLIDAY: No Collection today all Solid Waste Facilities are Closed. The Neighborhood Depositories/Recycling Centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center and The Reuse Warehouse are closed.

Friday, November 24, 2017

Thursday’s garbage, curbside recycling collected today. Yard Waste and Tree Waste suspended due to Hurricane Harvey debris collection. The Neighborhood Depositories/Recycling Centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center and The Reuse Warehouse are open.

Saturday, November 25, 2017

Friday’s garbage, curbside recycling collected today. Yard Waste and Tree Waste suspended due to Hurricane Harvey debris collection. The Neighborhood Depositories/Recycling Centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center and The Reuse Warehouse are open.

Sunday, November 26, 2017

No collection today. The Neighborhood Depositories/Recycling Centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center and The Reuse Warehouse are open.

For more information about SWMD and our services, visit us at www.houstonsolidwaste.org, “LIKE” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/houstonsolidwaste, follow us on Twitter @HoustonTrash, or call 3-1-1, the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.