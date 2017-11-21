City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department Thanksgiving Day Schedule

- Home
HOUSTON – Thursday, November 23, 2017 (Thanksgiving Day)
CITY HOLIDAY: No Collection today all Solid Waste Facilities are Closed. The Neighborhood Depositories/Recycling Centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center and The Reuse Warehouse are closed.
Friday, November 24, 2017
Thursday’s garbage, curbside recycling collected today. Yard Waste and Tree Waste suspended due to Hurricane Harvey debris collection. The Neighborhood Depositories/Recycling Centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center and The Reuse Warehouse are open.
Saturday, November 25, 2017
Friday’s garbage, curbside recycling collected today. Yard Waste and Tree Waste suspended due to Hurricane Harvey debris collection. The Neighborhood Depositories/Recycling Centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center and The Reuse Warehouse are open.
Sunday, November 26, 2017
No collection today. The Neighborhood Depositories/Recycling Centers, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center and The Reuse Warehouse are open.
About the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department
The Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) provides solid waste services to the citizens of Houston through the collection, disposal and recycling of discarded material in a manner that is safe, efficient, environmentally sound and cost-effective.