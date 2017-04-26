Sugar Land ‘Best City’ Award for Tourism

Sugar Land, TX – The Texas Travel Counselors awarded the city of Sugar Land with the “Best City” award, tying with popular tourist destination Galveston in a vote of top cities along the upper coastal region of Texas on April 11 during Texas Travel Counselors Conference in Amarillo, Texas.

Texas Travel Counselors — an organization of industry professionals from the Texas Travel Industry Association and the Texas Department of Transportation — selected Sugar Land and another popular tourist destination, the city of Galveston, after a five-day tour of 12 Texas cities along the upper Gulf Coast.

The tourism and travel professionals recognized Sugar Land with the prestigious award after action-packed visits to Sugar Land’s historic locations, the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land, the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, Constellation Field and a behind-the-scenes tour of Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. The attendees also enjoyed Sugar Land’s local eateries like Jupiter Pizza & Waffle in Sugar Land Town Square.

“It’s an exciting time in Sugar Land,” said Bob Phillips, Texas Travel Industry Association’s consultant, whose father started the site visits more than four decades ago. “Sugar Land offers an impressive mixture of old and new with the historic Imperial refinery and the new performing arts center. With city hall being located in the downtown development, it’s a testament of the city’s commitment to business.”

Sugar Land’s economic development and tourism initiatives enable the City to provide quality services while maintaining one of the state’s lowest tax rates. As an example, the newly opened Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land is projected to provide an annual benefit to the community of $26.1 million while Constellation Field is projected to provide a return of $169 million to the local economy over 30 years. No general fund dollars were spent to create either project.

“We’re excited to showcase Sugar Land’s rich history, family-friendly attractions and global culture,” said Tourism and Destination Services Administrator Teresa Preza. “The award from the Texas Travel Industry Association and the Texas Department of Transportation is a real honor and validates the outstanding work that’s occurred in Sugar Land to promote tourism.”

For more information, email Visit Sugar Land Convention and Visitor Services at toursim@sugarlandtx.gov or call (281) 275-2045. Don’t forget to follow Visit Sugar Land’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and page @VisitSugarLand to learn about special events, promotions and eateries around Sugar Land.