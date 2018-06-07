Sugar Land appoints redistricting committee, solicits public input

SUGAR LAND, TX – Sugar Land City Council recently appointed a Redistricting Advisory Committee to ensure the city’s single-member City Council districts comply with federal law.

The annexation of Greatwood and New Territory increased the city’s population, requiring the city’s four single-member City Council districts to be adjusted. Single-member Council districts must be of substantially equal population with a maximum deviation no greater than 10 percent between the most populated and least populated council member district.

Sugar Land’s citizen redistricting committee includes Chairman Randy Garbs, Councilmember Himesh Gandhi, Tina Gibson, Dr. Mary Harrell, Russell Jones, Louis Manuel, Apurva Parikh, Sapana Patel and Councilmember Bridget Yeung.

Committee meetings will be held from June 25 to Aug. 10. Outside legal counsel will prepare several redistricting plans based on state and federal law as well as guidelines adopted by City Council.

City Council also approved resolution 18-19 that establishes criteria for use in the 2018 redistricting process, creates a framework to guide redistricting plans and assists city efforts to comply with all applicable federal and state laws.

The city will adhere to the following criteria:

• Where possible, easily identifiable geographic boundaries should be followed.

• Communities of interest should be maintained in a single district, where possible and attempts should be made to avoid splitting districts.

• To the extent possible, districts should be composed of whole voting precincts. Where this is not possible or practicable, districts should be drawn in a way that permits the creation of practical voting precincts and that ensures that adequate facilities for polling places exists in each voting precinct.