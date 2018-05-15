Submit Your Nomination for AARP’s Asian American & Pacific Islander Hero Award Before May 31

AARP to Honor Individuals Who Serve AAPIs Age 50-plus

During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, AARP is celebrating unsung heroes. AARP’s 3rd annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Hero Awards acknowledge the extraordinary staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations that serve AAPIs age 50-plus. AARP is seeking nominees who are important contributors to their organizations, who make a difference and whose stories inspire others to do more in their communities. Nominations may be submitted now until May 31.

Ten finalists—five staff members and five volunteers—will be chosen from the submitted nominees by a committee comprised of AARP staff. The finalists will be featured at facebook.com/aarpaapi for the public to cast their vote. One staff member and one volunteer will be awarded $1,000, and their respective organizations will also each receive a $1,000 cash prize. Each winner and their organization will also be featured in a cinematic 3- to 5-minute short film to be promoted by AARP.

Eligible nominees include any non-senior management employee or volunteer of a non-profit organization that serves Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders age 50-plus. Nominees can be any age and ethnicity. The awards are open to the public and there is no fee to submit a nomination.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit: