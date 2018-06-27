Story to Screen Outdoor Movie Night at the Houston Public Library Featuring Black Panther

|About Black Panther
A superhero known as Black Panther defends Wakanda, a technologically advanced country in Africa that has hidden itself away from the rest of the world. Now, he must face a dissident who wants to sell the country’s natural resources to fund an uprising.
About Summer Reading for Grown-Ups
Summer reading isn’t just for kids! Adults 18 and older can sign up to the Houston Public Library’s Summer Reading for Grown-Ups program. They can enjoy the summer celebrating books, BBQ and baseball while reading some of their favorite books and earning a chance to win local restaurant and Brazos Bookstore gift certificates.