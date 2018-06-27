Home » Events Calendar » Community Events » Story to Screen Outdoor Movie Night at the Houston Public Library Featuring Black Panther

Story to Screen Outdoor Movie Night at the Houston Public Library Featuring Black Panther

 

black pantner

 

WHAT:
Join the Story to Screen Outdoor Movie Night at the Houston Public (HPL) for a fun family outdoor event. This Summer Reading for Grown-ups event will feature, Black Panther, plus there will be plenty of fun music, and a food truck. This Free movie is appropriate for all ages. For details visit: www.houstonlibrary.org or call 832-3931313.

Performances by Fifth Ward Men of Distinction. They will present their award winning Black Panther Step show. Everyone is encouraged to bring their dancing shoes because there will a Wakanda Dance Challenge. Contest winners will receive prizes.

Parking is available in the library garage (entrance located on Lamar) and on the street. Parking is $2/hour in the garage, and street parking is free after 6 PM.
WHEN:
Thursday, June 28, 2018 | 7 PM – 10:30 PM
WHERE:
Central Library Plaza, 500 McKinney, 77002
832-393-1313
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
About Black Panther

A superhero known as Black Panther defends Wakanda, a technologically advanced country in Africa that has hidden itself away from the rest of the world. Now, he must face a dissident who wants to sell the country’s natural resources to fund an uprising.

About Summer Reading for Grown-Ups

Summer reading isn’t just for kids! Adults 18 and older can sign up to the Houston Public Library’s Summer Reading for Grown-Ups program. They can enjoy the summer celebrating books, BBQ and baseball while reading some of their favorite books and earning a chance to win local restaurant and Brazos Bookstore gift certificates.


