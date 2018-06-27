Story to Screen Outdoor Movie Night at the Houston Public Library Featuring Black Panther

Join the Story to Screen Outdoor Movie Night at the Houston Public (HPL) for a fun family outdoor event. This Summer Reading for Grown-ups event will feature, Black Panther, plus there will be plenty of fun music, and a food truck. This Free movie is appropriate for all ages. For details visit: www.houstonlibrary.org or call 832-3931313.

Performances by Fifth Ward Men of Distinction. They will present their award winning Black Panther Step show. Everyone is encouraged to bring their dancing shoes because there will a Wakanda Dance Challenge. Contest winners will receive prizes.

Parking is available in the library garage (entrance located on Lamar) and on the street. Parking is $2/hour in the garage, and street parking is free after 6 PM.