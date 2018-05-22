Sri Preston Kulkarni, US Congressional Candidate for District 22, will host Election Day Watch Party in Sugar Land Town Center

Tonight, volunteers and supporters of Sri Preston Kulkarni’s bid for US Congress will gather for an Election Day Watch Party at Sugar Land Town Center. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. (press arrival: 8:30 p.m.) on Tuesday, May 22, at Bar Louie on 16089 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479.

After polls close, the candidate, volunteers, and supporters will gather to celebrate their group effort to engage voters throughout Congressional District 22, an area which stretches all the way from Katy and Sugar Land to Missouri City and Pearland, from Fulshear and Needville to Friendswood and Webster.

As noted by the Texas Tribune, the Kulkarni campaign has one of the most diverse congressional teams in the state, with staff and volunteers who collectively speak 12 languages and belong to 7 different religious groups. This has allowed them to bring together a strong coalition of many diverse communities in common cause. With over 600 volunteers on the campaign, including almost 130 high school students in the youth leadership fellowship, the campaign has changed the way outreach is done in a Congressional race in Texas.

The campaign has actively reached out to voters in communities and neighborhoods throughout the district during a midterm election season, which has seen unprecedented turnout in Texas. Supporters hope to celebrate what could be Kulkarni securing the Democratic Party’s nomination and becoming the first Asian American Democratic nominee for US Congress.