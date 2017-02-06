SLPD to Perform Child Safety Seat Inspections

The Sugar Land Police Department has taken aggressive steps to protect children by not only actively enforcing child restraint laws, but also training individuals in the area on proper installation of child safety seats.
“Our child safety seat technicians have passed a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration certification course, and each are very willing to help ensure your child seat is properly installed,” said Officer Laruen Stockholm, of the Sugar Land Police Department Crime Prevention Division. “Locally, we estimate as many as 95 percent are improperly installed. We’ll help you properly secure your child seats at the March for Babies kickoff event.”
For more information, contact Stockholm at (281) 275-2956 from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.