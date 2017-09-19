“Show Me City” Shines Bright in New York City’s Times Square

Missouri City continues to make strides in economic development citywide. On Aug. 21, City officials and staff joined VWR in Trammell Crow’s Park 8Ninety for the company’s grand opening of its 125,000-square-foot regional distribution center.

The business milestone, which included a facility tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony, gained national attention in New York’s Time Square when the opening and a ribbon-cutting photo was featured on a marquee in the thriving marketplace.

“The City is proud to welcome VWR on this special day when we are witnessing a total solar eclipse. We will always remember this is the day you opened your doors for business here,” Mayor Allen Owen exclaimed at the grand-opening event. “I don’t think you could have found a better location than Missouri City or a better partner than Trammell Crow. They are a first-class company that builds first-class buildings.”

Owen also shared that the City is looking to see Trammell Crow have the same success in Park 8Ninety that the developer has in premier Lakeview Business Park.

VWR also shared their excitement about their new venture. In the company’s grand-opening news release, Brian Magerkurth, VWR’s VP of Supply Chain Operations, said: “The opening of this facility marks a joyous milestone in VWR’s history, especially for those employees here in Texas who have been personally involved in conceptualizing and shaping this new location.” He went on to add: “Today, we celebrate that hard work.”

Company officials said VWR is the leading global independent provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. They also highlighted that VWR’s regional distribution center in Missouri City is “strategically located to serve customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. As one of 10 VWR distribution facilities in North America, this location will offer a local, customer-focused stock assortment.”

The corporation, which is headquartered in Radnor, Pa., had sales “in excess of $4.5 billion in 2016 and enables science for customers in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, education, government and healthcare industries,” according to company officials.

