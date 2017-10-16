Security officers and janitors demand answers to dozens of ongoing wage theft complaints filed against employers holding lucrative city contracts

Six months have passed since more than 35 workers filed wage theft

complaints with Houston’s Inspector General Office alleging years of underpayment by their employers

Houston, TX – On Monday, October 16th, security officers and janitors employed by city-funded contractors will call on employers and city leaders to resolve their 6-month-old wage theft complaints which allege employers have been underpaying them for years, in violation of both the City of Houston’s wage theft ordinance and their agreements with the city.

Joined by Houston janitors, community and political supporters and SEIU-TX members, workers will stand together to demand their right for fair wages, better benefits and the right to form a union.

WHO: Security Officers, Janitors, Community Supporters, City Council Members & SEIU-TX

WHAT: Rally and March to Stop Wage Theft in City Contracting

WHEN: Monday, October 16, 2017 at 4:00 pm

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX

VISUALS: Rally, March, Signs and Banners calling for an end to wage theft

SOCIAL MEDIA: #HOUJobs, #HOUCouncil #HoustonFirst