SBA Stands Ready to Assist Louisiana and Texas Businesses and Residents Affected by Hurricane Harvey

If you are located in a declared disaster area, you may be eligible for financial assistance from the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

(Disaster: TX-00487)

Incident: Hurricane Harvey

Occurring: August, 23 and continuing

The level of impact, types of Disaster Loans and the counties affected can be viewed by visiting clicking the declaration numbers above.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, victims must first visit https://disasterassistance.gov or can call the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at (800) 621-FEMA (3362). As soon as Federal-State Disaster Recovery Centers open throughout the affected area, SBA will provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants. Additional information and details on the location of disaster recovery centers is available by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.

For additional information click the following link:

https://www.sba.gov/loans-grants/see-what-sba-offers/sba-loan-programs/disaster-loans/2017-hurricane-harvey-recovery-assistance