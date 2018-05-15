SAVE A LIFE: AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION AND HOUSTON METHODIST DEBAKEY HEART & VASCULAR CENTER TO TEACH HOUSTONIANS HOW TO SAVE LIVES

HOUSTON (May 15, 2018) – The American Heart Association and Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center will hold a free “Save a Life” CPR training seminar on June 2 at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Herman Park Dr. An infant CPR and choking relief training starts at 10 a.m., and hands-only CPR training will start at 11 a.m. A three-and-a-half hour CPR and AED certification training session will begin at 1 p.m.

“When a person is in cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately getting timely and correct CPR from someone nearby,” said Charudatta Bavare, M.D., F.A.C.S., a vascular surgeon with Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. “CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.”

Approximately 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. Only 70 percent of Americans feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency because they either do not know how to administer CPR or their training has significantly lapsed.

Through short, interactive simulations and using American Heart Association’s revolutionary CPR Anytime® kit, participants will learn the important, life-saving skills required to act quickly in the case of a cardiac emergency. The kits contain everything needed to learn basic CPR skills and guests will take it home for free upon completion of the training. Hands-only CPR training is not a certification course.

“This is the fifth year in a row that we’ve partnered with American Heart Association on Save a Life and we have trained hundreds of potential new life savers,” Bavare said. “We believe this event gives people the tools they need to save the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims in their communities.”

All participants must be at least 12 years old. Training will be available in both English and Spanish. AHA and Houston Methodist staff will be on hand to share additional heart health education information. Upon completion, all participants will receive free admission (same day only) to the Houston Museum of Natural Science and a CPR Anytime®kit. Online registration is encouraged at www.houstonsavealife.com.

For all of the details, see below:

WHAT: Free CPR training for Houstonians hosted by American Heart Association and Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center.

WHEN: Saturday, June 2, 2018

9 a.m. – An Infant CPR and Choking Relief Training

10 a.m. – Free Hands-Only CPR (English and Spanish)

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Certification training

WHERE: Houston Museum of Natural Science

5555 Hermann Park Dr.

Houston, TX 77030

* Free and metered parking is available throughout the area.

REGISTER: Online pre-registration is encouraged at www.houstonsavealife.com. For more information, please call (832) 918-4062 or send an email to savealifehouston@heart.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary health organization dedicated to

fighting heart disease and stroke. Our mission is to build healthier lives by preventing, treating and defeating

these diseases – America’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers. We fund cutting-edge research, conduct lifesaving public

and professional educational programs and advocate to protect public health. To learn more or join us in

helping all Americans, call 1-800-AHA-USA1 or visit www.heart.org.

About Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center

Patients from around the world choose Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center for access to state-of-the-art resources at Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. The center is staffed by more than 125 heart specialists and 1,000 employees, and boasts 10 operating rooms, 9 catheterization labs, 176 acute-care beds, 58 ICU beds and 43 transplant beds. The center has more than 100 clinical trials currently underway. And, the Center is ranked No. 21 by U.S. News & World Report among the 694 best hospitals in the United States for cardiology and heart surgery.