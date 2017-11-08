REWARD OF UP TO $5,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CHARGING AND/OR ARREST OF THE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN THIS FSRA HIT AND RUN FATALITY.

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s help identifying the suspect responsible for a Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Fatality.

On October 28, 2017, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the victim, John Groom, was walking in the roadway, in the 13600 block of S.H. 249, in Harris County, Texas. The suspect’s vehicle was traveling in the middle lane and struck the victim. The suspect fled the scene and Failed to Stop and Render Aid to the victim.

John Groom died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The suspect’s vehicle is possibly silver colored, with damage to the front end, and possible damage to the windshield.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online atwww.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.