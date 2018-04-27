Residents Urged to Stock Up for Hurricane Season This Weekend During the Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies (April 28 30)

With the potential for severe weather approaching this spring, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans that they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, from April 28 to April 30.

“The severe weather we had last year — particularly Hurricane Harvey — was a stark reminder that Texans should be prepared for emergencies at all times,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs.”

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

Ø Batteries, fuel containers, non-electric coolers & ice chests, first aid kits, mobile telephone chargers, radios, flashlights and more priced at less than $75;

Ø Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

Ø Portable generators priced at less than $3,000

Purchases that do not qualify include:

Ø Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

Ø Camping stoves and camping supplies;

Ø Chainsaws;

Ø Plywood;

Ø Extension ladders and stepladders; and

Ø Tents

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by lawmakers during the 2015 Texas Legislature.

