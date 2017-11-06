REMINDER: City General Election Is Tomorrow—Tuesday, Nov. 7

- Home
- Lifestyle
- Community
- News
- Columnists
- Video
- Events
- Contact
- Classifieds – Main
- Advertise
In accordance with the Texas Election Code, the City will hold a General Election tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017). The following Council positions are on the Ballot:
Ø Councilmember District A
Ø Councilmember District B
Ø Councilmember District C
Ø Councilmember District D
The term of office for these positions is two years—November 2017 to November 2019.
The general elections moved from May to November when Councilmembers voted 4-3 during their Oct. 17, 2016, Regular Meeting to approve a resolution, accordingly. The adopted resolution in full may be viewed here: http://bit.ly/2gdUoTe.
Information regarding the candidates and polling locations may be found on the City’s website via this link: http://bit.ly/2enjFXQ.