Prekindergarten registration for 2018-19 school year opens on April 9

After submitting online application, parents will complete process at zoned prekindergarten campus

FORT BEND ISD (April 4 2018) – Registration for students entering prekindergarten in the 2018-19 school year will open on April 9. Parents of eligible students will need to begin the process by completing the first step of the enrollment online and finishing the process at their zoned PreK campus. Online registration for prekindergarten will be open through May 25 at 4 p.m.

For more information about the PreK registration process or to confirm your child’s zoned PreK campus, visit www.fortbendisd.com/prek. Please check the Prekindergarten Feeder Pattern to find the program appropriate for your child.

Fort Bend ISD offers a prekindergarten education program for children who reside in the District and who are eligible for the program. Students must be four (4) years of age on or before September 1, be a Fort Bend ISD resident, and meet one of the following specifications:

Limited English proficiency because a language other than English is the primary language spoken in the home (students qualifying by language will be tested to determine placement in the program), or

Qualify according to the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines (parents must bring proof of income for April 2018, documentation for at least one month of income, including current check stubs, child support statement of payment, or SNAP qualification letter, etc.), or

Be homeless, or

Have current or previous conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services, or

Is the dependent child of an active U.S. Armed Forces member or a U.S. Armed Forces member who has been injured or killed while on active duty, or

Is the dependent of a police officer, firefighter, or emergency medical responder seriously injured or killed in the line of duty and received the Star of Texas Award.

Parents can complete step one of the registration process from their home computer, mobile device, a public library computer or a computer that will be made available at Fort Bend ISD campuses. To access the new student online registration system, parents will need to have an email address to create the account. To complete the registration process, parents will then need to set an appointment at their zoned prekindergarten campus. Enrollment appointments will begin the week of April 16, 2018 during elementary school hours (8:10 a.m. to 3:25 a.m.)

Parents must bring the following required documents to register their child:

Copy of the child’s original birth certificate

Immunization records

Social Security card

Proof of income, if applicable

Proof of residence, including a deed, lease or mortgage agreement

A current utility bill (gas, water or electric)

A government issue photo ID of the student’s parent or guardian, which provides their FBISD address (current TX Driver’s License/ID Card)

For more information regarding prekindergarten registration, contact the school in which your child will enroll. If you would like to verify attendance boundaries for your home address, please use SchoolFinder or the “Let’s Talk” feature located on the District’s website, using the “Attendance Boundaries” interest area. Be sure to include your name, address, and the grade your child(ren) will enter at the start of the 2018-19 school year.