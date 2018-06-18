Potential for Heavy Rainfall in Houston

ALERT HOUSTON

Weather Information

The National Weather Service is forecasting widespread rainfall over the next few days, with higher rainfall totals expected south of I-10. While extreme rainfall totals are not anticipated at this time, periods of high intensity and/or prolonged rainfall may lead to street flooding. The City of Houston urges drivers to exercise caution over the next few days.

Protective Actions

Be Prepared. People should bring their pets inside and delay travel or outdoor activities during periods of heavy rainfall. If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning.

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area, DO NOT travel.

Turn Around, Don't Drown®: Do not drive through flooded areas. If you see water covering the road, do not attempt to cross it. Only a few inches of water can float a vehicle. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out of the vehicle, get to a higher position, and call 911. While any street in Houston can flood, the City of Houston has a map of low-lying areas and underpasses that are especially susceptible to flooding. Drivers should heed special caution and pay attention to barricades, signage, and warning signals.

Monitor Official Sources for Current Information: Harris County Flood Warning System ( Harris County Flood Warning System ( harriscountyfws.org ), Houston TranStar (houstontranstar.org ), and the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office ( weather.gov/hgx ).

Monitor Stream, Bayou, and Creek Conditions: Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing creeks and bayous to rise and possibly exceed their banks. Stay informed of current conditions. If prolonged rainfall occurs, avoid traveling near creeks and bayous.

Avoid Traveling during Periods of Heavy Rain: High intensity rain can reduce visibility and prevent you from seeing the road ahead, which could lead to accidents.