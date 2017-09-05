Post-Harvey: City Proactively Prepared to “Fight the Bite”; Officials Adding Extra Mosquito Spraying Days

In response to the heavy rains and high waterway levels from Hurricane Harvey, Missouri City will be performing additional mosquito spraying for the next six weeks.

Due to the temperature change, mosquitoes are on the rise and, starting Tuesday, Sept. 12, the City contractor will be conducting one additional spray per week. Spraying will take place in all communities every Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Spraying covers all streets and neighborhoods within City limits, including the private streets of communities that have provided a gate code for accessibility by the spraying contractor. Also, in addition to the contractor’s cycle, City staff sprays common areas like parks, green spaces, and the Quail Valley Golf Course as the need arises.

An environmentally friendly pesticide, Kontrol 30-30, will be used and special attention will be given to locations where mosquitoes swarm, including public drainage areas.

“The City will continuously monitor this issue, as is done in all major water events, and may increase sprayings if necessary,” said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. “Mosquitoes can be a health hazard and the spraying program is a key prevention measure we have in place to keep the populations low.”

Staff also encourages all residents to prepare themselves to “Fight the Bite” by following the 4 D’s:

Ø DUSK/DAWN are the times of day you should try to stay indoors. This is when infected mosquitoes are most active.

Ø DRESS in long sleeves, pants, loose and light-colored clothing when outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

Ø DEFEND yourself by using an insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Follow label instructions and reapply as you would with sunscreen, after sweating and swimming.

Ø DRAIN standing water in your backyard and neighborhood. Make sure that flower pots, water dishes, bird baths and wading pools are properly drained.

In the event you get a mosquito bite, experts recommend the first-aid procedures below:

Ø Wash the bite with soap and water

Ø Apply anti-itch cream or use calamine lotion or oatmeal bath for itching

Ø Place an ice pack to reduce any swelling

Ø Seek medical attention immediately if you experience dizziness, swelling of lips and throat or difficulty breathing.

