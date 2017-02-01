Police Accepting Applications for Teen Academy

Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land Police Department Teen Academy applications will be accepted through March 6.

The Teen Academy is a new program intended to engage students in a variety of topics designed to foster relationships, trust and understanding between officers and teens. Participants will have an opportunity to gain an understanding of police operations through specialized presentations and hand-on activities.

The two week academy will be held at the Sugar Land Police Department from June 12 through June 23. Those interested must commit to attend all sessions, which will be held Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Students between the age of 14 to 18 who are enrolled in public or private schools within the city of Sugar Land and its extra-territorial jurisdiction will be considered.

Applications are available at https://volunteer.sugarlandtx.gov. Other requirements for consideration include a parental release, medical release and application questions. Classes are limited to 20 students per session.

For more information, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/PDteenAcademy or contact Officer Lauren Stockholm at (281) 275-2956.