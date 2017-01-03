Pearland ISD celebrates National Mentoring Month

During National Mentoring Month this January, Pearland Independent School District is kicking off its “One More” campaign.

The campaign is a call to action for current RISE mentors and community members to recruit “One More” person to commit to mentoring a student.

Currently through RISE Mentoring, Pearland ISD has approximately 250 students from grades K-12 matched with mentors who meet one-on-one each week.

More than 70 students (many of them boys) are waiting for adults to commit 30 minutes a week to mentoring. If mentors and community members recruit one more person, it will cover all students currently waiting for a mentor.

Mentor and student matching for the current school year will continue through March 3.

Why Mentor?

Research links mentoring to improved academic, social and economic prospects for young people — in turn, strengthening communities nationwide.

Mentors help equip young people to make responsible decisions, stay focused and engaged in school and avoid risky behavior like drug use.

RISE Mentoring volunteers come from diverse backgrounds, but all are united in wanting to offer an ear and time to students.

Community member Frank Nance mentors because having mentors in his life led him to seek opportunities to help others.

“So much of my own life is better because others made the choice to step into my life and show me a better way,” Nance said. “Once you look into the program, and you see the need for people to step into the lives of our youth, it was a very easy decision for me to get involved. I don’t want to say it’s ‘easy’, but it really is – give some time, give undivided attention and just care.”

How to Mentor

RISE Mentoring training sessions are scheduled throughout January for those interested in volunteering this school year.

All mentors complete a background check and attend training before being matched with a student for the duration of the school year.

Once matched, the mentor meets with the student at his or her campus for 30 minutes a week.

“We’re looking for people who care about kids and are committed. You or someone you know may just be that ‘one more’ person that a student needs,” Mandy Benedix, Pearland ISD mentor/volunteer specialist, said.

To learn more about participating in RISE Mentoring, see training dates and apply to become a mentor, visit www.pearlandisd.org/mentoring or contact mentoring@pearlandisd.org.

Celebrate Mentoring with Us

National Mentoring Month is led by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership.

Important dates to remember this month: