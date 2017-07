The Let’s Play Carnival emphasizes fun, nature and fitness. Participating children will be challenged to take part in sports stations, games, fitness obstacle courses, a shuttle run, golf skills drills, tugs-of-war, target and soccer challenges, and much more. They will have the opportunity to visit a state of the art Houston Fire Department ladder truck and smoke house, a Houston Police Department squad car, and a Houston Public Library Video Games Mobile. The event is open only to children currently enrolled in the Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Enrichment Program, a ten-week long day camp-style program that takes place at HPARD community centers across the city.