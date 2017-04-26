New Public Plaza Opens Next to Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sugar Land, Texas – The city of Sugar Land will host a grand opening of a new public plaza on May 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Located next to the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., the plaza features a vibrant mix of amenities for visitors, including an interactive water fountain, tree-covered grove, large lawn area with lighting and streetscape enhancements.

Sugar Land’s state-of-the-art venue and adjacent public plaza anchors a mixed-used, destination center that includes a future 50-acre business site for Fluor, the Texas Instruments campus, the future expansion of Class A office space and plans for a hotel/conference center and other amenities. The office and entertainment-centric development is intended to increase tourism, provide unique destination activities for local and regional visitors, promote capital investment and create new jobs.

The grand opening of the plaza will include live music, a variety of food vendor options and much more. Stop by after work to grab dinner from one of the onsite food trucks, and enjoy the fountain.

Those unable to attend may still enjoy the fountain Splash Pad from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. After 4 p.m. the fountain transforms into hourly water shows, currently planned for 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., provided that there is no event at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land.

Parking will be available at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. All activities are free and open to the public. Food and drink options will be available for purchase.

For more event information, contact the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at (281) 275-2885. For more about the plaza, contact Visit Sugar Land Convention and Visitors Services at (281) 275-2045.