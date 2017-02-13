New Next Level Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Tanglewood

Houston, Texas. February 13, 2017 – Rapidly growing Next Level Urgent Care, LLC opens a new Tanglewood clinic, offering extended hours Monday through Sunday and the same professional staff of physicians and medical support personnel Houston communities have come to expect of the organization.

The new clinic located at 5749 San Felipe St. is the ninth location for this physician-owned healthcare organization, since Juliet Breeze, MD, recognized the need for such services in local communities and opened the first clinic in 2013.

The first accredited urgent care facility in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care provides onsite x-ray equipment and a range of healthcare services for families throughout Houston communities – from wound care, skin disorders and ear, nose and throat conditions to gynecological and women’s health issues, pulmonary care and musculoskeletal injuries. The clinics, which are open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., also offer school sports physicals and occupational health services.

“We are very proud to extend the reach of convenient and affordable healthcare by opening this new location in Tanglewood,” said Breeze, who is today the CEO of Next Level Urgent Car e, LLC and recently named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

“Our rapid growth speaks to the need for such services in area neighborhoods and the manner in which our clinics deliver them. Our goal is to provide fast and convenient healthcare for every member of the family, while truly meeting the needs of our patients. We do this by providing follow-up and access to an excellent network of primary care physicians and specialists for cohesive continuation of care beyond our clinic and scope,” she added.