NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PHOTOGRAPHERS SHARE ADVENTURES AND UNPUBLISHED IMAGES OF UNDERSEA WORLDS

Jan. 10, 2017

HOUSTON (Dec. 21, 2016) – The Houston Symphony and National Geographic Live present Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice, the second event in a dynamic four-part speaker series featuring some of the world’s most fascinating explorers, scientists, filmmakers and adventurers. The featured speakers of this event, celebrated underwater photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes, will reveal hidden wonders from undersea worlds at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.

Considered among the best in their field, Doubilet and Hayes will take the audience on a visual journey from their most recent National Geographic assignments – from the tropics to the polar ice – to share never-before-seen images and captivating stories from their adventures in the field in a compelling, lavishly-illustrated presentation.

As a husband and wife team, Doubilet and Hayes have journeyed to the unspoiled wilderness of the “coral triangle” in Kimbe Bay, Papua New Guinea, in search of water crowded with layers of life, trekked to the ice-filled waters of Antarctica to unearth the hidden world beneath the southern icecap and delved into Canada’s Gulf of St. Lawrence to see whales, wolfish and harp seals, all while working to get the best shot.

Doubilet, a legend for his groundbreaking work, is one of the most prolific living photographers for National Geographic magazine, where he has published nearly 70 stories since 1971. Considered a pioneering conservation photographer, Doubilet is known for developing a revolutionary split-lens camera system which allows photographers to take pictures above and below the surface of water simultaneously. His photographic awards include numerous Picture of the Year, BBC Wildlife, Communication Arts and World Press awards.

Hayes, an aquatic biologist and photojournalist, is the editor and author of numerous articles on marine environments, with images appearing in countless books, advertising campaigns and publications such as National Geographic, Sports Illustrated, People and Sport Diver, among others. She is the co-author and photographer for “Face to Face with Sharks” by National Geographic Books.

This event will take place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston’s Theater District. For tickets and information, please call (713) 224-7575 or visit www.houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES OF ICE

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes, underwater photographers

Tickets from $15