Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation to Host Four Days Of Family Fun Including Music, Art, Food & Outdoor Movie

The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (MCJCF) will celebrate its 16th annual festivities by hosting four days of fun-filled activities from June 11 – 16, 2018. This annual celebration is a family oriented, educational and a cultural experience that will include art exhibits, a movie in the park, the annual “One Mile of Smiles” parade and live music entertainment.

The mission of the MCJCF is to bring positive attention to the African-American community while celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation. Mark your calendars and plan to attend the following celebrations:

MONDAY – JUNE 11

Scholarship Golf Tournament

Quail Valley Golf Course, 2880 La Quinta Dr.

Registration begins at 7 a.m.

Tournament begins at 8 a.m.

Admission for an individual is $125

Admission for a team of four is $500

Award categories:

o Elected officials

o Women

o Over-all winner

Register online at www.mcjcf.com. The funds raised at the MCJCF Scholarship Golf Tournament, provide scholarships for deserving Missouri City/Fort Bend County students.

THURSDAY – JUNE 14

Community Service Awards Gala

City Centre at Quail Valley, 2880 La Quinta Dr.

Begins at 7 p.m.

Keynote Speaker – Michael Gibson, Owner of Ebony and Jet Magazines

Admission for an individual seat is $100

Cost for a table (10 seats) is $1,000.

MCJCF hosts the Community Service Awards Gala to recognize area community leaders.

Four couples will be recognized for their outstanding leadership within the community: Grady Prestage, Fort Bend County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 and Fhyerl Prestage, Arthur and Bonita Billings, Owners of B’s Wine Bar, Stephen and Daphane Carter of Sterling Staffing Solutions and Cary Yates, former Wells Fargo Executive, and Judge Clarease Rankin Yates, Immigration Judge. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mcjcf.com.

FRIDAY – JUNE 15

Family Fun Day in the Park

Hunters Glen Park, 1340 Independence Blvd.

Family-fun activities begin at 6 p.m.

The featured movie is the documentary “Step” that will be shown at dusk

Family Fun Day in the Park is a free event for everyone to enjoy.

SATURDAY – JUNE 16

“It Takes a Village” Community Art Exhibit

Community Center in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

From 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

This is a free event open to the general public

At the “It Takes a Village” Community Art Exhibit, Carolyn Crump, Curator and Fiber Artist, will showcase her artwork along with other local artists. Those interested in participating in the Art Exhibit can contact mcjuneteenthartist@gmail.com.

SATURDAY – JUNE 16

MCJCF “One Mile of Smiles” Parade

Runs along Texas Parkway (FM 2234) from Court Road to Lexington Boulevard turning right on Pine Hollow ending at Hunters Glen Park

Begins at 7 p.m.

This is a free event open to the general public

Street closures

o Texas Parkway at Court Road to Buffalo Run: 5 p.m. until parade is over

o Lexington Boulevard: 5 p.m. until parade is over

o Pine Hollow: 5 p.m. until parade is over

o Independence Boulevard: 5 p.m. until parade is over

o Grand Park (From Texas Parkway to Independence): 8 a.m. until midnight

The “One Mile of Smiles” Parade is another exciting event MCJCF provides featuring local marching bands, civic groups, corporations, floats, dignitaries and much more. To participate in the parade, see the full parade route or see the parade staging site map, log on to www.mcjcf.com.

SATURDAY – JUNE 16

Festival under the Stars

Hunters Glen Park, 1340 Independence Blvd.

From 6 – 11 p.m.

This is a free event open to the general public

Artist Howard Hewett will begin at 9 p.m.

Featured Artist Chante Moore will begin at 10 p.m.

Plan to close out the Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration by attending Festival under the Starsto enjoy music by festival headliners Howard Hewett and Chante Moore.

For more information about this year’s events, visit www.mcjcf.com or call 281.816.6441.

