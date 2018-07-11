Missouri City, AccessHealth & Fort Bend County Partner Again to Host Annual “Back-to-School” Health Fair

Continuing the tradition of community unity, the “Show Me City” is once again partnering with AccessHealth and Fort Bend County to host the 2018 Back-to-School Health Fair and Backpack giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Fort Bend County Annex, 307 Texas Pkwy.

“Over the past several years it’s been our pleasure to assist families with preparing their children to return to school,” said Sharonda DeBose, Community Engagement Manager for AccessHealth. “We understand the financial demands and stress that parents face each year and by having the Back-to-School Health Fair events, we hope to alleviate some of their burdens by providing them with an opportunity to receive free immunizations, sports physicals, health screening and backpacks filled with school supplies.”

Participants will also be able to receive free vision and dental screenings, speech/language screenings, and haircuts. The event will also feature a DJ, bounce houses, snacks, face painters, mascots, cool-off zones with mist fans, community booths and more. Shot records are required to receive immunizations. Children must be present to receive backpacks and materials.

For more information about Missouri City, please watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat—@MissouriCityTX and watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse).