Meeting to Discuss Airport’s Future Set for June 20

Sugar Land, TX – A public meeting to discuss an ongoing update to the city’s Airport Master Plan is scheduled for June 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sugar Land Regional Airport, 12888 Highway 6, in Room 24 inside the terminal.
Work to update the plan began in November. It is an effort intended to provide a blueprint for development at the airport during the next 20 years.
Areas being studied include:
Consultants will be available to answer questions and described the preliminary alternatives for airport development. For questions, call SLRA at (281) 275-2100.