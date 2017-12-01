Mayor’s Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting will take place this evening at Hermann Square

WHAT: Mayor Sylvester Turner will kick off the holiday season at the 98th Annual Mayor’s Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Presented by Reliant, an NRG company. Scheduled for today Friday, December 1st at City Hall in Hermann Square from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m, this exciting, FREE event is a holiday tradition of music, fireworks and family fun. An enormous 65’ holiday tree twinkling with energy-efficient LED lights, striking ornaments and a sparkling star topper will light up downtown Houston this holiday season.