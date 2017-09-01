Revised Statement: Mayor Turner asks for evacuation of inundated homes in West Houston zone

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging residents of dwellings with water already inside in west Houston to leave their homes.

This is a voluntary evacuation of homes, including apartment buildings, of the already inundated properties west of Gessner, east of Highway 6, south of IH 10/Katy Freeway, and north or Briar Forest.

A voluntary evacuation means a threat to life and property exists or is likely to exist in the immediate future. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that to avoid a larger catastrophe, it must continue to release reservoir water into the Buffalo Bayou watershed and that water may be present in homes for 15 days.

If you are in the voluntary evacuation area and need assistance, the City of Houston urges you to call 911.

The city will provide transportation to the NRG Park shelter for those in need of housing or residents can proceed there directly.

The evacuation request does not affect homes without water inside in the described area.

Houston Flood Control District map of impacted area:

https://www.hcfcd.org/flooding-floodplains/addicks-and-barker-reservoirs/