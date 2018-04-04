Mayor Proclaims April as “Houston Diversity Month”

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner today officially proclaimed April 2018 as “Houston Diversity Month,” kicking off the city’s inaugural celebration of the diversity of cultures, backgrounds and life experiences found in Houston.

The mayor presented the official proclamation at City Hall before an audience of city officials and community partners, inviting Houstonians to participate in a celebration that will feature a series of civic, educational and multicultural arts events at locations throughout the city.

“Houston is proud to be a welcoming, inclusive world-class city that values the contributions of all people,” said Mayor Turner. “We value our diversity and respect our differences. We believe in working together to make our city the best place to live, work, and learn from our unique social experiences. I hope Houston Houston Diversity Month will bring us even closer together.”

Since 2010, Houston has been recognized as the most diverse city in the nation, where more than 145 languages are spoken and one out of every four residents is of foreign origin.

Houston Diversity Month is an initiative of the Mayor’s Office of New Americans and Immigrant Communities (ONAIC), a division of the Department of Neighborhoods. The celebration is presented in partnership with Houston Community College, HEB, Shell, Houston First and Misty Blue Media.

For a calendar of events, visit www.houstondiversitymonth.org.

To learn about the programs and services of ONAIC, visit www.houstontx.gov/na.