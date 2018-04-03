Mayor Invites Public to the Houston National College Fair

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner, the City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods and the Mayor’s Office of Education invite students, parents and the general public to the Houston National College Fair on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at NRG Center-Hall B. The event is free and open to students, parents, veterans and anyone interested in pursuing a college degree.

GET READY FOR COLLEGE:

ATTEND THE HOUSTON NATIONAL COLLEGE FAIR

Explore your options, ask questions, gather information!

Thursday, April 12, 2018

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. & 6-8 p.m.

NRG Center – Hall B

8400 Kirby Drive 77054

Free Event – Open to the Public

Registration Required

College admissions representatives from over 200 colleges located throughout the U.S. will be present to provide attendees with information about college degree programs and help students choose a major. Counselors will be available to offer information about college scholarships and financial assistance.

Registration is required. To register visit www.gotomyncf.com. Registrants will have the option of attending a morning session, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or an evening session, 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, send an email to Jesus.Gutierrez@houstontx.gov or call 832-393-0895.

The City of Houston is a proud supporter of the Houston National College Fair, a program of the National Association for College Admission Counseling presented in partnership with Houston area school districts, educational institutions and corporate sponsors.