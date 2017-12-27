Mayor & county judge announce $27.6 million more in relief for flood victims

HOUSTON – The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund is disbursing an additional $27.6 million to 28 local nonprofit organizations to provide relief to Hurricane Harvey flood victims in Houston and Harris County.

This action brings the total distribution of money by the fund to $64.4 million. The fund, which was founded by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, will distribute another $43 million or more in future rounds.

The latest grants will provide direct financial aid and services to an estimated 12,470 households with 71,328 individuals.

For this round, HHRF grants committee members met with 30 nonprofit organizations in seven of the hardest hit zip codes in Harris County as identified by a needs assessment by the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University. Grant committee members hosted roundtable discussions with these nonprofit organizations to learn more about the unmet needs of the populations in those neighborhoods.

“As recovery and rebuilding efforts continue, new challenges and needs arise. The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund is specifically designed to address these evolving needs,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “For this third round of funding, we had boots on the ground to evaluate needs in affected areas and get the most accurate, updated information as possible to ensure grants made were aligned with our city’s real-time needs. I believe the grantees will make a real difference in the lives of so many that are still working to pick up the pieces.”

“The devastation of Harvey is still disrupting the lives of thousands of our residents. Fortunately, there are caring, effective organizations that can help restore normalcy to such families and individuals. The generosity of many makes these grants possible,” said County Judge Ed Emmett.

The grants will provide flood victims with:

Financial Assistance

Disaster Case Management

Basic Needs

Furniture, Furnishings, and Appliances

Behavioral Health Services

Educational Services

This grant round includes over $1.8 million of funding that will be directed toward local school districts, which are well-positioned to provide direct assistance to the families they serve. School districts will use the funds to support families through direct emergency financial assistance, tutoring and educational services, and basic supplies for students.

More details about the third round of disbursements are available at https://ghcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/HHRF-Round-3-Grantees-Summary.pdf

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund is also partnering with St. Bernard Project to place over 70 AmeriCorps members in social services organizations serving the community. The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) is sharing the cost of the placements, which will increase staffing of the community organizations, particularly for disaster relief efforts related to home repair and construction.

“We recognize and are humbled by the heroic work by so many to help those in need,” said Steve Maislin, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Community Foundation, which administers the fund. “As Houston works to recover, rebuild and restore the lives of those affected by Hurricane Harvey, we are truly grateful for the outpouring of support and the generosity of our local community and from those across the country.”

If you would like to contribute to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, you can do so up until December 31, 2017 at https://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/. You can also learn more about the fund, grant recipients, maps of areas served, and more here: https://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/learn/.