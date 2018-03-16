Mayor Allen Owen Earns UH Public Official of the Year Award

On Friday, March 2, the University of Houston (UH) Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program recognized Mayor Allen Owen as one of its Public Officials of the Year for his exemplary tenure of public service and his leadership during Hurricane Harvey.

“While this award was given to me, it truly was earned by all of the hardworking City staff who, for seven days, worked tirelessly to rescue residents and pets trapped in flooded areas while partnering with area volunteers and commercial partners to assure the safety and well-being of all ‘Show Me City’ residents,” said Mayor Owen, who was joined at the ceremony by District D Councilmember Floyd Emery and several staff members. “Our public safety crews rescued more than 1,300 residents from City limits and the ETJ areas where we provide service. To be able to receive this award on behalf of the hardworking men and women who weathered Hurricane Harvey is truly an honor.”

The University of Houston MPA Program is led by Dr. James Thurmond, a former Chief Administrative Officer of Missouri City. The program annually honors outstanding public officials who have provided positive influence on the ideals of public service in the greater-Houston metropolitan area. Since it was launched in 2012, the MPA Program has recognized more than a dozen award recipients.

“At the height of the Harvey flooding, [Mayor Owen made sure] emergency responders had the necessary tools to rescue storm victims,” Dr. Thurmond said. “He accomplished this through his network of long-standing partnerships.”

Other 2018 recipients include Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert and Bellaire City Manager Paul Hofmann.

