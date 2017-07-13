License Plate Recognition Camera Leads to Arrest in Town Square Shooting

Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land police arrested a man who discharged a firearm near a business in Sugar Land Town Square on July 12.

Police began receiving reports of shots fired just before 11 p.m. Witnesses said the shots were fired into the air from a black sedan as it drove by the business. No one was injured; however, two windows were damaged on the sixth floor of an adjacent office building. Police recovered about 10 shell casings fired from more than one weapon.

A nearby license plate recognition camera captured a license plate from the suspect vehicle. Detectives used the information to locate the driver, who later confessed to firing a weapon into the air that hit the building.

Jarodd Deon Wilson, 19, of Missouri City, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. Detectives believe at least one additional shooter is still at large, so the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).