Kindergarten registration for 2018-19 school year opens on April 23

FORT BEND ISD (April 18, 2018) – Kindergarten registration dates for the 2018-19 school year have been set for Fort Bend ISD elementary schools. Beginning Monday, April 23, 2018, parents of eligible kindergarten students can begin the first step of the enrollment process using the new student online registration. Parents are able to complete step one from their home computer, mobile device, a public library computer or a computer that will be made available at the campus. To access the new student online registration system, parents will need to have an email address to quickly create the account.

Online registration for Kindergarten will be open through May 25 at 4 p.m.

After completing online registration, parents must contact their zoned campus to set an appointment to complete the enrollment process. Kindergarten enrollment appointments will begin the week of April 30, 2018 during elementary school hours (8:10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.). As a convenience to parents and guardians, evening appointments will also be available on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In order to ensure adequate staffing, resources and student placement, it is imperative that parents register their kindergarten student during this enrollment window timeframe.

To register for kindergarten, a child must be five (5) years of age on or before September 1. Parents must bring the following required documents to register their child:

Child’s birth certificate or its equivalent

Immunization records

Social Security card (If available, a state ID number will be assigned)

Proof of residence, including a deed, lease or mortgage agreement

A currently utility bill (gas, water or electric)

A government issue photo ID of the student’s parent or guardian, which provides their FBISD address (current TX Driver’s License/ID Card)

For more information regarding kindergarten registration, contact the school in which your child will enroll. If you would like to verify attendance boundaries for your home address, please use the “Let’s Talk” feature located on the District’s website, using the “Attendance Boundaries” interest area. Be sure to include your name, address, and the grade your child(ren) will enter at the start of the 2018-19 school year.