Houston Health Day event to feature health demos, services offered by Houston Health Department

The Houston Health Department will showcase its health services and programs during the second annual Houston Health Day, a free event full of activities, games and prizes that encourage exercise.

The event will offer Houstonians a chance to learn how to access the department’s programs and adopt healthy living habits. Set for 10 am to 2 pm April 1 at the Judson Robinson Community Center, 2020 Hermann Drive, Houston Health Day kicks off local observance of National Public Health Week.

Houston Health Day will feature demonstrations on healthy eating and cooking, yoga, Zumba, hip hop fitness, line dancing and a leisurely fun walk through nearby Hermann Park. Prizes awarded hourly will include bikes, scooters and helmets, training weights, pedometers and drawstring backpacks.

Interactive stations will help participants learn about health conditions and engage with the department’s programs and services including immunizations, dental health, free diabetes center, nurses home visitation, childhood lead poisoning prevention, farmers’ markets, community gardens and child vision screening and referrals. They will also highlight services related to chronic disease prevention, tuberculosis and colorectal cancer.

The department’s mobile units will offer free testing for HIV and other sexually-transmitted diseases and family planning services.

Participants will learn how the department can connect families to medical care, adolescent health services and an array of community and human services. They will also learn to prepare for emergencies and disasters.

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will highlight the free nutritious foods and nutrition education it provides to pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, women who have given birth in the last six months and children up to age 5 who have nutrition-related health problems. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging will offer information about services that promote independence, well-being and dignity.

Entertainment will include step dancers, cheerleading groups and a moonwalk for children.

Registration for the event and its prizes drawings is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/houston-health-day-2017-tickets-32292540859?aff=eac2. For more information, call 832-393-5169.