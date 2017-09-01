Houston Community College Classes Start Sept. 11

HOUSTON [September 1, 2017] – During these past difficult days, Houston Community College (HCC) administrators and the emergency management team have evaluated the effects of Hurricane Harvey with an emphasis on the personal toll it has taken on students, faculty and staff.

While we know that many in our HCC family were impacted, we also understand that part of the process of rebuilding begins by resuming our regular activities, as we all start to regain a sense or normalcy.

“The scenes of resilience and perseverance we have all witnessed since Harvey hit have been inspiring for all of us who call the Houston area home,” says HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado.” “Our community’s response to the storm is our biggest motivation to expedite the opening of all campuses at HCC.”

For HCC students, classes at all HCC campuses will resume on Sept. 11. In-person registration will be available Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Saturday, Sept. 9. Online registration continues.

Chancellor Maldonado says, “My message to our HCC family is that we remain sensitive to the needs of our students, faculty and staff as our operations resume.”