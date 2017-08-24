Houston Area Schools Closing due to Weather
- SAN JACINTO COLLEGE – Closing at 1:30 PM.
- UH KATY – Closing at 1:00 PM.
- UH SUGAR LAND – Closing at 1:00 PM.
- UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON – Closing at 1:00 PM.
- ALVIN ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
- ANGLETON ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
- BAY CITY ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
- BRAZOSPORT ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
- FORT BEND ISD – Closed Through Monday.
- HOUSTON ISD – Closed Monday.
- LA PORTE ISD – Closed Through Monday.
- PALACIOS ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
- SEALY ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
- SWEENY ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
- TEXAS CITY ISD – Closed Tomorrow.