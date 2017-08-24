Home » News » Local » Houston Area Schools Closing due to Weather

Houston Area Schools Closing due to Weather

Houston Area Schools Closing due to Weather
  • SAN JACINTO COLLEGE – Closing at 1:30 PM.
  • UH KATY – Closing at 1:00 PM.
  • UH SUGAR LAND – Closing at 1:00 PM.
  • UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON – Closing at 1:00 PM.
  • ALVIN ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
  • ANGLETON ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
  • BAY CITY ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
  • BRAZOSPORT ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
  • FORT BEND ISD – Closed Through Monday.
  • HOUSTON ISD – Closed Monday.
  • LA PORTE ISD – Closed Through Monday.
  • PALACIOS ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
  • SEALY ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
  • SWEENY ISD – Closed Tomorrow.
  • TEXAS CITY ISD – Closed Tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *