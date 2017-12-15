Holiday Cheer Abundant, Plentiful with Events Through New Year’s Eve

Sugar Land, Texas – Holiday cheer will continue throughout December, as residents and visitors enjoy Christmas lights, ice skating and holiday entertainment galore at various locations throughout Sugar Land. Be sure to check out the “Top 5 Things to Do in Sugar Land” at www.visitsugarlandtx.com/SugarLand/TopThings/Holiday.aspx.

While the city of Sugar Land will not host its annual New Year’s Eve on the Square Celebration this year, there’s still plenty of opportunities to celebrate at many local hot spots — pretty much something to do for everyone. Local bars and restaurants will have specials, including midnight champagne toasts, drink specials and even brunch and buffet options. For more New Year’s Eve events visit www.visitsugarlandtx.com/Media-Center/Top-Reasons-to-Spend-NYE-in-Sugar-Land.

Sugar Land kicked off the holiday season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting held Dec. 7 in Sugar Land Town Square.

Thousands filled Town Square to enjoy some of the community’s most popular dance performers and theatrical acts. Revelers enjoyed festive holiday games, activities, a variety of food vendors, and Santa Claus made a grand entrance to help light the city’s 40 foot Christmas tree in Sugar Land Town Square.

Visit Sugar Land (VSL) Convention and Visitor Services is a resource for all things fun in Sugar Land. For shopping, dining and event information, visit www.visitsugarlandtx.com or follow them @VisitSugarLand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more about tourism and events in Sugar Land, call (281) 275-2045 or email tourism@sugarlandtx.gov.