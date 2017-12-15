Holiday, Bulky Waste Collection Scheduled for Holidays

Sugar Land, Texas – Solid waste collection in Sugar Land will not occur on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

All city residents except those living in Greatwood receive solid waste services from Republic Services and will have their trash picked up on the following days:

· Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday.

· Tuesday’s collection will occur on Wednesday.

· Thursday’s collection will occur on Friday.

· Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday.

Greatwood’s solid waste contract with Best Trash will continue after annexation; trash pickup in Greatwood will occur on the next scheduled service day after Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The solid waste holiday schedules for Republic Services and Best Trash are posted at www.SugarLandTX.gov/HolidaySchedule and www.SugarLandTX.gov/GWSolidWaste , respectively.

Bulky Waste

Bulky waste service is normally provided once per month for items too large to fit in garbage carts. Bulky waste does not include construction, demolition or hazardous wastes. Republic Services will provide an additional bulky pickup in addition to regular service based on the schedule below.

Regular Bulky Waste Service Day Christmas Bulky Waste Service Day New Year’s Bulky Waste Service Day First Monday Wednesday, Dec. 27 Tuesday, Jan. 2 Second Monday Thursday, Dec 28 Wednesday, Jan. 3 Third Monday Friday, Dec. 29 Thursday, Jan. 4 Fourth Monday Tuesday, Dec. 26 Friday, Jan. 5

Guidelines for bulky waste collection follow:

· Set bulky items out by 7 a.m. on the collection day but no earlier than 6 p.m. the prior evening.

· Bulky items should be placed at the curb at least 4 feet from other objects.

· Do not place bulky waste items in garbage carts. They should be placed directly on the curb.

Republic Services will also collect live Christmas trees; they should be placed curbside on assigned green waste days. All green waste, including Christmas trees, is recycled and made into mulch. Trees should be free of ornaments, metal stands and flocking. Christmas trees should not be disposed of in City parks.

Greatwood’s contract with Best Trash does not include extra bulky waste collection days. Service will be provided on their next regularly scheduled day. Best Trash will collect Christmas trees on regular service days, but they will not be recycled.