HFD Reminds Citizens Fireworks are Dangerous and Illegal to Use in The City

The Houston Fire Department would like to remind citizens that it is illegal to discharge fireworks in the City of Houston and parts of the county. Although fireworks and celebrations go together, especially during the holiday season, they can be dangerous, possibly causing serious burn and eye injuries.

Instead the Houston Fire Department encourages everyone enjoy professional public firework displays such as the City’s signature tribute to patriotism – CITGO Freedom Over Texas Event.

The manufacture, sell and/or use of fireworks are prohibited in the City of Houston. A recent bill does allow for the transportation of fireworks through the City, however there are restrictions include where the fireworks are located inside the vehicle and if they are opened or unopened.

The fines are anywhere from $500 – $2000 for each individual firework.Warnings are no longer used because of the seriousness of the firework laws. If a minor is caught with fireworks, the parent or guardian will receive the fine even if they were unaware of the minor’s possession and/or usage.

Citizens should also remember that even though it is legal to buy, possess, and use consumer fireworks (1.4G) in the unincorporated areas of Harris County, there are some places you cannot use fireworks even in the unincorporated county. Such as near churches, hospitals and asylums, a licensed child care center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization.

Although Fireworks and celebrations go together, especially during the holiday season, they can be dangerous when used improperly; causing serious burn and eye injuries.

Citizens should report all complaints regarding the illegal use of fireworks directly to the HPD Tel-communicator (non-emergency line) at 713-884-3131. If the citizen believes that there may be a fire and/or medical emergency related to the use of fireworks, he/she should dial 9-1-1 and request the HFD.