HFD Encourages a Safe New Year Celebration

The Houston Fire Department hopes everyone has a safe and happy New Year celebration by reminding citizens about firework use.

Not only are Fireworks dangerous, but they are also illegal in the City of Houston and in many areas of the Harris County.

The possession, manufacture, sell and/or use of fireworks are prohibited in the City of Houston. A recent bill does allow for the transportation of fireworks through the City, however there are restrictions include where the fireworks are located inside the vehicle and if they are opened or unopened.

The fines are anywhere from $500 – $2000 for each individual firework.

Warnings are no longer used because of the seriousness of the firework laws. If a minor is caught with fireworks, the parent or guardian will receive the fine even if they were unaware of the minor’s possession and/or usage.

Even though it is legal to buy, possess, and use consumer fireworks (1.4G) in the unincorporated areas of Harris County, there are some places you cannot use fireworks even in the unincorporated county. Such as near churches, hospitals and asylums, a licensed child care center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization.

HFD also reminds citizens that although fireworks and celebrations go together, especially during the holiday season, they can be dangerous when used improperly; causing serious burn and eye injuries.