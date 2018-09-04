HCC to host forum for small business owners

HOUSTON (September 4, 2018) – Houston Community College will open its doors to small business owners who want to learn from entrepreneurs, sales professionals and marketing experts at the “Small Business Forum” Saturday, September 15.

The event, sponsored by the National Sales Network and the Houston Office of Business Opportunity, will provide insight on how to operate a business and build a successful one. The keynote speaker will be Marcus Davis, owner of The Breakfast Klub restaurant in Houston’s Midtown.

Who: National sales Network, Houston Office of Business Opportunity

What: “Small Business Forum”

Where: HCC Southeast College, 6815 Rustic Street, Houston, TX 77087

When: Saturday, September 15, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The cost to attend is $25 for all NSN and OBO members, $50 for non-members, and $15 for HCC students. Registration information will be available until noon, September 12 at https://nsnsmallbusiness.eventbrite.com.