HCC mourns the passing of Dr. William W. Harmon, former president of HCC Central

HOUSTON [Dec.28, 2017] – Funeral services are pending for Dr. William W. Harmon, the Houston Community College administrator who served as president of HCC’s Central campus for more than 11 years. Harmon passed away Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 76 years old.

Harmon was a nationally recognized lecturer who served in top-level positions at the University of Virginia, the University of Pittsburgh, Wichita State, and the University of Medicine and Dentistry before becoming president of HCC Central in 2005.

Harmon’s commitment to higher education continued at HCC, where he provided administrative support for the Centers of Excellence, assisted with registration and advising services, and developed student orientation to make the transition to HCC a seamless process.

Over the years, Harmon also helped develop the HCC Honors’ College; expanded the Learning Emporium at Central College; initiated a district-wide tutoring center; successfully kicked off the Black History Gala; and played a vital role in expanding the Fashion & Interior Design and Culinary Programs and supporting the VAST federal grant.

He retired from HCC in 2016.

His longtime wife, Beverly Harmon, a retired college administrator, survives him. The Harmons have a daughter, Hilary, and one grandson, Christopher.

