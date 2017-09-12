Harris County Public Health Dispatches Mobile Wellness Units to Assist Flood Recovery

(Houston) – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is Taking Public Health to the Public by providing much-needed services and supplies directly in the communities that were devastated by recent flooding. Please share the following information and locations with the public:

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Alvin D. Baggett Community Center

1302 Keene St, Galena Park, TX 77547

The following services are free and available at most locations:

Immunizations

Ø Including tetanus, flu and childhood immunizations (must meet eligibility requirements for childhood vaccines)

Dental screenings and supplies

Wellness screenings

WIC services and nutritional information

Mosquito control education

Food safety and water education

Free pet food and microchipping