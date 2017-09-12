Home » News » Local » Harris County Public Health Dispatches Mobile Wellness Units to Assist Flood Recovery

Harris County Public Health Dispatches Mobile Wellness Units to Assist Flood Recovery

 harris county public health
(Houston) – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is Taking Public Health to the Public by providing much-needed services and supplies directly in the communities that were devastated by recent flooding.  Please share the following information and locations with the public:
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
10 a.m. -5 p.m.
Alvin D. Baggett Community Center
1302 Keene St, Galena Park, TX 77547
The following services are free and available at most locations:
  • Immunizations
Ø  Including tetanus, flu and childhood immunizations (must meet eligibility requirements for childhood vaccines)
  • Dental screenings and supplies
  • Wellness screenings
  • WIC services and nutritional information
  • Mosquito control education
  • Food safety and water education
  • Free pet food and microchipping
HCPC will continue to assess neighborhoods in need of mobile public health services. To remain up-to-date on the mobile unit schedule, including dates, times and locations, please follow HCPH on social media @hcphtx .


