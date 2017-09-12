Harris County Public Health Dispatches Mobile Wellness Units to Assist Flood Recovery

(Houston) – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is Taking Public Health to the Public by providing much-needed services and supplies directly in the communities that were devastated by recent flooding. Please share the following information and locations with the public:
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
10 a.m. -5 p.m.
Alvin D. Baggett Community Center
1302 Keene St, Galena Park, TX 77547
The following services are free and available at most locations:
Ø Including tetanus, flu and childhood immunizations (must meet eligibility requirements for childhood vaccines)
- Dental screenings and supplies
- Wellness screenings
- WIC services and nutritional information
- Mosquito control education
- Food safety and water education
- Free pet food and microchipping
HCPC will continue to assess neighborhoods in need of mobile public health services. To remain up-to-date on the mobile unit schedule, including dates, times and locations, please follow HCPH on social media @hcphtx .
Flood Recovery Harris County Public Health Mobile Wellness Units