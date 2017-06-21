Harris County – Houston Sports Authority Celebrates Olympic Day Event to Feature Local Olympians

WHAT: Olympic Day 2017 – The spirit of the Olympic Movement will roll into Houston, as Harris County – Houston Sports Authority hosts Olympic Day. The day will consist of Houston Olympians teaching over 150 kids from the Hester House and Yet Center how to play five different sports. Sports will include Track, Field, Gymnastics, Boxing and Tennis.

The event is designed to engage youth and promote the ideals of the Olympic movement, feature athlete appearances, family-friendly activities and interactive learning experiences.

Around the world, more than 160 countries take part in the annual celebration. Olympic Day, created in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games, focuses on the Olympic values and ideals such as fair play, perseverance, respect and sportsmanship. In the U.S., Olympic Day events range from small gatherings to large, city-wide events.

WHO: Track and Field: Boxing:

Angela Williams- 1984 Olympics Raul Marquez- 1992 Summer Olympics

Seun Adigun- 2012 Olympics

Eric Thomas- 2000 Summer Olympics

Tennis: Gymnastics:

Zina Garrison- 1988 Olympics Sean Townsend- 2000 Summer Olympics

Yet Center Kids Julia C. Hester House Kids

14 Additional Houston Olympians

WHEN: Friday, June 23, 2017 (9am – 2pm)

WHERE: Julia C. Hester House

2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020

CONTACT: Jules Rice

jrice@houstonsports.org

713-308-5918

*B-roll and photos can be captured as well as interviews with Olympians, HCHSA, Hester House and kids.*