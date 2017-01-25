Grand Openings for Landry’s Seafood and Hugo’s Cocina celebrated at Bush Airport

HOUSTON — As the Houston area prepares for the upcoming influx of football fans, George Bush Intercontinental Airport travelers can now dine on some of the most iconic regional cuisines around with the new Hugo's Cocina in D Terminal and Landry's Seafood in C Terminal. Global restaurateur HMSHost celebrated the recent openings with longtime partner in the Houston community, The Houston 8 Team, LLC., Chef Hugo Oretega, representatives from Landry's Seafood, and Houston Airport System officials.

“Hugo’s Cocina and Landry’s Seafood truly embody the Houston area and are both extremely dedicated to their respective cuisines,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Anthony Alessi. “We are very excited to celebrate these openings and the invaluable partnership of HAS and The Houston 8 Team, and to be able to offer these unique experiences to Houston travelers.”

“The chance to welcome Hugo’s Cocina and Landry’s Seafood to Bush Airport is an exciting opportunity to bring a taste of both the diverse Houston culture and the overall standard of excellence our concessions and other airport amenities offer,” said Randy Goodman, Director of Concessions for Houston Airport System. “They are a vital piece of our ongoing work underway to elevate our concession offerings across all the terminals at the airport.”

Five-time James Beard Award Finalist Chef Hugo Ortega founded Hugo’s restaurant in Houston’s Montrose area in 2002, where it quickly became part of the city’s culinary spirit. Now, Hugo’s Cocina has introduced the same authentic Mexican flavors to the airport. With a world-class menu that exquisitely reflects the complex flavors of regional Mexican cuisine, Hugo’s Cocina features dishes like the tacos de pescado estilo Baja (Baja style fish tacos), torta aguacate honogo y queso (Mexican sandwich with sautéed mushrooms and Oaxacan cheese), and the camarones encamisados (bacon-wrapped shrimp with cheese and jalapeño). Tres leches and flan are available for dessert, and connoisseurs will take great enjoyment in the broad spirits list with blanco, reposado, anejo, and extra anejo tequilas, as well as mezcal varieties.

Landry’s Seafood House has a storied history of serving the freshest Gulf Coast seafood, dating back to 1947 where the first location opened in Lafayette, Louisiana. The first Landry’s Seafood House opened in 1980 in Katy, Texas. While Tilman Fertitta was a minority investor at the time, he realized Landry’s was something special and acquired control of that single restaurant and expanded the brand. Today, the Houston-based Landry’s company encompasses a variety of brands with over 500 global locations, with Landry’s Seafood House being the flagship and one of the nation’s most iconic seafood brands. High standards and an unwavering commitment to excellence have given Landry’s Seafood House its impressive reputation. With the opening of Landry’s Seafood in C Terminal, in partnership with OTG and United Airlines, travelers now have the chance to experience the iconic menu at the airport, with favorites like Landry’s classic calamari with marinara red pepper remoulade sauce, succulent oysters on the half shell, Landry’s gumbo, and the catch of the day.