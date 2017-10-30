Fun Fall Holiday Programs Happening at HPL! -November – December 2017-

HOUSTON – The Houston Public Library has planned an array of fun Fall Free Holiday Season Programs for November and December 2017 and everyone is invited! There are plenty of programs for people of all ages to enjoy. Check out our calendar of events to find locations, date and times at www.houstonlibrary.org/events-at-hpl or call 832-393-1313. All programs are free and open to the public.

Exhibit – Planned, Organized and Established: Houston Artist Cooperatives in the 1930s

Now– November 9, 2017

Julia Ideson Building

550 McKinney St., 77002 | 832-393-1300

In Houston during the 1930s, two separate-but-parallel groups of artists – one black, the other white – organized artist cooperatives, hoping to expand their opportunities for exhibiting and selling their work. Both the Negro Art Guild and the Houston Artists Gallery are little known today; he artist-members of each are seldom acknowledged as the serious-minded workers in art that they were. But through their cooperative efforts they laid down the foundation on which the vibrant modern art culture of Houston stands. Though in their day the artists in the two groups could not exhibit in the same gallery, the present exhibition brings them together and lets modern-day Houstonians see – and come to appreciate – their work. Separation turned into unity makes for a stronger, fairer Houston in all areas, including art.

HPLQ Author Series Presents

Houston Bestselling Author Chitra Divakaruni

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 | 7 PM

Houston Chronicle office | 4747 Southwest Freeway, 77027

This event is free to attend. RESERVE your seat today!

Divakaruni is bringing her latest novel Before We Visit the Goddess, in which she explores the relationships between mothers and daughters and the different kinds of love that bind us across generations. This work captures the gorgeous complexity of multi-generational and transcontinental bonds, sweeping across the twentieth century from the countryside of Bengal, India, to the streets of Houston, Texas. It’s an extraordinary journey told through a sparkling symphony of male and female voices.

About the Author

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is an award-winning and bestselling author, poet, activist and teacher of writing. Her work has been published in over 50 magazines, including the Atlantic Monthly and The New Yorker, and her writing has been included in over 50 anthologies, including The Best American Short Stories, the O. Henry Prize Stories and the Pushcart Prize Anthology. Her books have been translated into 29 languages, including Dutch, Hebrew, Bengali, Russian and Japanese, and many of them have been used for campus-wide and city-wide reads. Several of her works have been made into films and plays. She lives in Houston with her husband Murthy and has two sons, Anand and Abhay, who are in college.

2017 Liftoff Houston Business Plan Competition! – Pitch Day

Julia Ideson Building

Friday, November 3, 2017 | 6 PM – 9 PM

See edge-of-your-seats pitches from the finalist in our annual Liftoff Houston business plan competition. Nine entrepreneurs compete “shark-tank” style to win cash prizes to get their business started!

Explore the world of art! Decorate for Halloween!

Decorate your home with the colorful, hand-made crafts that your kids will make!

– Monster Handprints

– Monster Jaws

– Monster Bookmark

– Spooky Tea Lights

– Mad Scientist Experiments!

*Check our calendar to find a library nearest you!

November is Citizenship Month – Be Proud to be a Citizen

In honor of the City of Houston’s Citizenship Month, libraries are celebrating what makes Houston home for every member of our community—from parks to playgrounds, family traditions to city-wide events, to the teacher or bus driver who always makes you smile. What makes you proud to live in Houston? How do you uniquely contribute, and what makes it home?

JUST FOR KIDS!

Storytime for the Little Ones! Make Houston Home!

Read along with us about stories of what makes someone’s house or neighborhood their home.

–Say Hello! by Rachel Isadora

-If I Built a House by Chris Van Dusen

–Home by Carson Ellis

*Check our calendar to find a library nearest you!

Explore the world of art! Take a Journey through Your Country

Let your creativity flow as you learn about the different parts of the United States.

– Create a Civic Map

– Write Your Own Stories

– Build the Houston Skyline

*Check our calendar to find a library nearest you!

Sensory Storytime

Ring Neighborhood Library | November 11, 2017

8335 Long Point, 77055 | 832-393-2000

This welcoming, friendly, and inclusive storytime will nurture your child through songs, stories and activities in a small, comfortable setting. Geared towards children with special needs or those on the Autism Spectrum. Hosted monthly by the Monarch School. Designed for pre-school aged children 3 to 5 years old. Kids ages 5 to 10 are welcome to join.

My Doll and Me

It’s tea time and you’re invited! Bring your favorite doll as we meet historical dolls whose journey includes a move to the U.S. We’ll sip tea, share stories, and meet new friends, all while learning about these dolls and their adventurous lives. Kids ages 5 through 12 will enjoy this wonderful series.

*Check our calendar to find a library nearest you!

DECEMBER 2017 – Event

Season’s Readings!

We’re celebrating this holiday season to indulge in our sweet tooth! Candy canes, hot chocolate, oh my!

*Check our calendar to see all of the sweet-filled activities we’re hosting at a library near you!

Winter Reading Program

It’s the holiday season and sweet treats are all around. Satisfy your sweet tooth with deliciously good reading over the Winter Break. Read 10 minutes a day for 10 days to earn a sweet prize. Start your reading the moment school closes its doors for the holidays and earn your prize. Prizes will be awarded at your neighborhood library, January 2nd – 13th (*while supplies last). Sign up to the Winter Reading Program at www.houstonlibrary.org/winter-reading

Candy Cane Cinema Celebration

Julia Ideson Building | Auditorium

Sunday, Dec 3 | 2 PM – 4 PM

Bring your wish list and your sweet tooth to HPL’s first ever Candy Cane Castle this holiday season. Indulge in a super-sweet film screening, of imaginative, animated short films, curated by Aurora Picture Show, that celebrates reading and the art of creative storytelling. Stir up fun with a sugary sweet ballet performance, delightful cookie decorating, and a visit from the cookie king himself, Santa! At the Candy Cane Castle, your holidays are sure to be delish!

Santa at Your Library

Ho! Ho! Ho! He’s here! Santa will stop at the Houston Public Library and he needs your Christmas wish list. Bring your list and your biggest smile to meet the jolliest elf himself, Santa. Parents, don’t forget your camera! *Check our calendar to find where Santa will be sleighing in at a library near you!

Ballet Talks: The Nutcracker

See the magic behind the movement in this Houston Ballet presentation, where participants learn how The Nutcracker is told through the art of ballet. This interactive hands-on experience includes costumes, props and pointed shoes for students to examine. Recommended for kids ages 6 and up.

*Check our calendar to see into which libraries these ballerinas will leap!

The Living Room at HPL!

Celebrate family and home this fall in The Living Room @ HPL.

Join your neighbors for some of their favorite holiday sweets and treats while sharing and learning about how everyone celebrates the holidays. *Check our calendar to find locations, dates and times

